New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EDU stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $187.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.34.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

