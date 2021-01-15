New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,291 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 11.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 1.22% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $382,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $142,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

EDU traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.81. 787,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,698. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $187.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

