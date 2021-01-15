New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Critical Analysis

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get New World Development alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New World Development and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New World Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Fangdd Network Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares New World Development and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New World Development N/A N/A N/A Fangdd Network Group -28.34% -51.39% -18.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of New World Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New World Development and Fangdd Network Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New World Development $7.61 billion 0.39 $357.25 million N/A N/A Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.35 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -1.99

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Volatility & Risk

New World Development has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New World Development beats Fangdd Network Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes faÃ§ade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a total of 17 hotel properties with approximately 7,400 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.