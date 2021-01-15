New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 163,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

