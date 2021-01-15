Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report sales of $474.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.00 million to $499.70 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $632.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $7.06 on Friday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 959,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 214.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 4,446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

