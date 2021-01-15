Newscrypto (NWC) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $480,552.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00238310 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057647 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

