Newton Coin Project Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $37,496.11 and $4.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

