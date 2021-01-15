Newton Reaches Market Cap of $5.82 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Newton has a market cap of $5.82 million and $698,372.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

