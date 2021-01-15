NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $526.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and $526.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00393793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,756,827,788 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

