NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.36

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and traded as low as $41.57. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 87,172 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 191,804.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 318,396 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.