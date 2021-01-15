NEXT (NET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66,030.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $66,030.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00388395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.