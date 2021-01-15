NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NextCure stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,674. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. NextCure has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextCure by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

