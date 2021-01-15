NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of NextCure stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,674. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. NextCure has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $54.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextCure by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.
About NextCure
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
