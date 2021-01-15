NextDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00238310 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057647 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,776,640,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,408,476 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

Buying and Selling NextDAO

NextDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

