NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. 465,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 246,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.
