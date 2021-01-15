NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

