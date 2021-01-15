NFTLootBox Price Tops $14.16 on Major Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for approximately $14.16 or 0.00039654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $319,950.91 and $489,728.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00112860 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00254664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00064236 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00059984 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

