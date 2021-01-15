NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in December

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,097.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGKIF remained flat at $$15.25 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394. NGK Insulators has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NGK Insulators from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators and NAS batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrates for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

