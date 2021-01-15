Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nichias from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Nichias alerts:

NICFF stock remained flat at $$22.40 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40. Nichias has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.