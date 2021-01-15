Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NHMAF traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 747. Nihon M&A Center has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.26.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

