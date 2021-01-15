Nimiq Trading 4% Higher This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $46.21 million and $3.23 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,910.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.73 or 0.03196225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.95 or 0.00387296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.50 or 0.01323478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.52 or 0.00559533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00425492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00283882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020488 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,901,711,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,961,592 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

