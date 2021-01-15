Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Up to $234.40

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $234.40, but opened at $245.40. Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at $232.80, with a volume of 113,080 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 228.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

About Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

