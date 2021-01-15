NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) fell 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.67 and last traded at $56.27. 131,541,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 168,648,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,756 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,880,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after buying an additional 658,796 shares in the last quarter.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

