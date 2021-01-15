NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) fell 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.67 and last traded at $56.27. 131,541,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 168,648,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 2.81.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,756 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,880,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after buying an additional 658,796 shares in the last quarter.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
