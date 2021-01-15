Niobium Coin (NBC) One Day Volume Tops $722.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $160,020.90 and approximately $722.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Niobium Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

