Niobium Coin (NBC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $722.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $160,020.90 and approximately $722.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00407900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.87 or 0.04019353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

