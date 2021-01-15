Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.05

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 1936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

