NIX (NIX) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. NIX has a market cap of $2.53 million and $50,835.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,444.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.78 or 0.03226258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00391985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.60 or 0.01329711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.48 or 0.00563819 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.00430817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00286121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020672 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,540,727 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars.

