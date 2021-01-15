NKN (NKN) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One NKN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NKN has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $1.64 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

NKN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

