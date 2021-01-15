NOIA Network Price Up 74% This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00057458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00429053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.21 or 0.04041633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014018 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars.

