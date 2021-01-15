Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Shares Down 18.8%

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) fell 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82. 3,745,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 1,162,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.60 million and a PE ratio of -63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

In other news, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,162.75. Also, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$439,405.50. Insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,075 in the last three months.

About Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

