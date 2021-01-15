Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short and long range wireless communication in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops long power cellular IoT.

