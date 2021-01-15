Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

