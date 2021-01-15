Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. 76,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,437. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.