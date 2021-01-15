Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. 76,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,437. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

