Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 18,768,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 46,978,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

