Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.31. Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 4,283 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$19.86 million and a PE ratio of -21.79.

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

