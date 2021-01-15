Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) Shares Down 3.9%

Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81). 5,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 18,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.33 million and a PE ratio of 29.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

