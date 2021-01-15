NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Short Interest Update

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,110,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 16,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

