nOS One Day Volume Reaches $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One nOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00252227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00063542 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059476 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

