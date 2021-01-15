NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Down 7.3%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) shares dropped 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 2,228,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,280,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $1,080,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $730,852.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,827 shares of company stock worth $3,968,956. Corporate insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,769,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 559,580 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 34.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 31.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

