Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.