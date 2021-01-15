Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

