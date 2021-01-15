Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,254,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,382,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92.

Novonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

