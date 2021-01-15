Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Update

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,437 shares of company stock worth $2,182,058. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of NUS opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.