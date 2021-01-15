NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Up 7.7%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares were up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 2,357,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,786,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $227.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). Sell-side analysts predict that NuCana plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,233,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth about $4,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

