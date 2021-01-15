Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Cap of $6.55 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $131,303.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

