NULS Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $25.74 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00111447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00244813 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00058623 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

