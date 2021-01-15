Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Shares Gap Up to $325.50

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $325.50, but opened at $339.00. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at $332.00, with a volume of 37,511 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £347.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £16,613.16 ($21,705.20).

About Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the Unites States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.