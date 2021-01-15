NuShares Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. NuShares has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $3,896.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008235 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,408,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,307,335 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.