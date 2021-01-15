NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NS. Bank of America lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

