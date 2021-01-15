Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $53.98 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 317.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 52.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.