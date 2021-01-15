Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.54. 20,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 917,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

